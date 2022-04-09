Sensational 5-1 victory as Gulls outplay Notts County

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the National League Match between Stockport County and Torquay United at Edgeley Park, Stockport on May 16th - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

A sensational hat-trick by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and two more brilliant goals by Armani Little sent Plainmoor into raptures as Torquay United routed Notts County to keep their charge for the Play-Offs going on an afternoon to remember.

Goals by Little and Lemonheigh-Evans in the first 14 minutes gave Gary Johnson's Gulls a flying start.

And, although Notts threatened a comeback when Kyle Wootton made it 2-1 in the 74th minute, tireless United capped their finest performance of the season in spectacular style.

Lemonheigh-Evans took his tally for the season to eleven goals and Little to 13 with a closing stage barrage which had Gulls fans on their feet all around the ground.

United have now won eleven, drawn five and lost only three of their last 19 games, and that Play-Off dream is still very much alive.

Johnson had Asa Hall back from a six-week injury absence, but he joined the subs' bench.

Chiori Johnson replaced Opi Edwards at right wing-back in the only change to the starting XI.

Ex-Gulls midfielder Frank Vincent had a shot deflected wide in the first couple of minutes, but that was as good as it got for Notts for quite a while.

Stephen Duke-McKenna had a shot saved over his head by Liverpool loanee Vitas Jaros before United took the lead in the tenth minute.

Stephen Wearne was closed down on the left of the Babbacombe End area, but he had an ally close at hand in Little, found him and Little checked onto his right foot before unleashing a purler of a right-foot shot over Jaros and into the top right-hand corner…1-0.

Four minutes later Duke-McKenna slid Wright through on the left, he picked his moment and drilled a low cross which took Jaros out for Lemonheigh-Evans to force the ball home…2-0.

United were getting much of their joy from pressuring a County side which tried to play out of defence at every opportunity. The Gulls had clearly spotted that during their preparation.

Ben Wynter and Joe Lewis both came up with important clearances as Notts tried to fight back, but Lewis did appear to mistime a couple of challenges.

One sparked loud penalty claims, turned down by referee James Durkin, when Ruben Rodrigues went to ground in the 23rd minute, and a few more prompted an increasingly feisty atmosphere during the rest of the first half.

There were a series of off-the-ball incidents - one saw Lemonheigh-Evans and Connor Rawlinson both receive treatment for head knocks - and bookings for Harry Arter, Wynter and Wright.

Both sides lost their concentration for a while, which didn't help either of them or the game.

Those delays produced six minutes of first-half stoppage time, but just before the interval Wright nearly made it 3-0 with an angled volley which Jaros did well to tip over his bar.

Sent out early for the second half by manager Ian Burchnall, Notts also made two changes - ex-Gull Aaron Nemane and beanpole striker Elisha Sam for Kelly-Evans and Vincent.

Sam almost immediately missed an open goal from a Nemane cross as Notts drove forward in search of the goal that might bring them back into it.

United had to make a change when Dan Martin replaced the limping Wearne, and Johnson then took Johnson off to a standing ovation and sent on Hall to marshal the centre of midfield.

The booking count rose steadily, although Mr Durkin was particularly harsh with one card for Shaun MacDonald.

The Gulls keeper had shown excellent handling all afternoon, and he could hardly be accused of time-wasting when he was cautioned for that offence.

Rodrigues had a shot deflected behind - United bodies thrown into the cause - before Notts pulled a goal back in the 74th minute.

Rodrigues found Kyle Wootton on the edge of the box, he turned onto his left foot and hit a 20-yard drive which was a goal from the moment it left his boot…2-1.

It was one of those now-or-never moments. Would United crack or would they hit back? They hit back - and how!

Still running hard right to the end, the Gulls hit County with three goals in the last 13 minutes.

77 mins - Wright and Little combined to set up Lemonheigh-Evans, who beat a man in the area before finding the corner of the net with a cool right-foot shot…3-1.

85mins - Lemonheigh-Evans left two defenders for dead in the space of a couple of yards before shooting home from eight yards…4-1.

90mins - Little, his stamina undiminished, outpaces a series of defenders on another counter-attack before forcing in his 13th goal of the season…5-1.

Cue pandemonium around Plainmoor!

-------------------------------

'A fantastic performance' was how manager Gary Johnson described Torquay United's 5-1 thrashing of Notts County as the Gulls kept their late charge for the National League Play-Offs very much on track on a memorable day at Plainmoor.

A Connor Lemonheigh-Evans hat-trick and two thrilling goals by leading scorer Armani Little saw United stretch their late-season charge to eleven wins, five draws and only three defeats in 19 games.

"We had a plan, we played to it and the boys were spot-on with everything we asked them to do," said Johnson.

"I thought we gave the ball away a little bit for a while in the second half, but we got back behind the ball as we wanted them to do.

"We know we've got good transitions in us, and it's a joy to watch when we do get into the final third and make it count like we did today.

"I feel very proud of everyone, on and off the pitch.

"We still believe and we still keep going.

"Notts are a good football team and they like to keep the ball, but whenever they got dangerous, we had people back there throwing themselves in the way of the ball.

"We haven't destroyed them, because they will be back, but we have certainly put a little dent in their camp.

"It was a fantastic performance by the team, and I think the last three goals were because the supporters lifted the lads to do it.

"Our forward play was dangerous all day, and the energy that some of them showed in the last 15 minutes was really something."

Johnson added: "Have I ever seen a better hat-trick than Connor's? I've seen a few, but I don't think I've ever seen a better one."

-------------------------------

Torquay United (3-5-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; Johnson (Hall 68), Duke-McKenna (O'Connell 90+1), Little, Lapslie, Wearne (Martin 59); Lemonheigh-Evans, Wright; subs not used - Halstead, Omar.

Booked: Wynter 27, Wright 43, Lapslie 63, MacDonald 72, Moxey 76.

Notts County (3-5-2): Jaros; Chicksen, Rawlinson, Lacey; Kelly-Evans (Nemane 46), Vincent (Sam 46), Arter (O'Brien 68), Palmer, Richardson; Rodrigues, Wootton; subs not used - Graham, Brunt.

Booked: Arter 25, Lacey 60

Referee: James Durkin (Dorset)

Attendance: 3,130 (577 Notts fans)