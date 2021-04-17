Ryan Law returns to Argyle

Published: 4:50 AM April 17, 2021

Ryan Law of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 10th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Plymouth Argyle have called young left-back Ryan Law back to Home Park at the end of a month's loan at Torquay United.

United wanted to extend the arrangement for the 21-year-old Gulls supporting player to the end of the season after eight increasingly impressive appearances.

But Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe has already added Law, from Kingsteignton, to his senior squad for Saturday's League One match at Burton Albion.

"They (Torquay) wanted to keep him, but I think it's fair to bring him back and give him an opportunity in the first team, to earn a contract off," said Lowe.

Law's current deal at Home Park runs out this summer.

The situation for United manager Gary Johnson is not quite as urgent as it was.

Experienced defender Dean Moxey returned to fitness after a hip injury a fortnight ago and Kyle Cameron, who can play at centre-back or left-back, also ended two months out with a hamstring injury by coming off the bench in the closing stages of Tuesday night's 1-0 win away to National League promotion rivals Sutton United.