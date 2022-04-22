Rugby reshuffle could finally reveal the future picture

Westcountry rugby clubs head into this weekend’s final round of matches still uncertain about how the whole South West League scene will look when they all kick off again in September.

No one is clear even now how many clubs will be promoted from every division or how many, if any in some cases, will be relegated. It’s all because of a proposed but highly contentious restructure of the league ‘pyramid’, not just in the South West but elsewhere.

Although top-level rugby may look healthy and there are plenty of kids and colts turning up to take their first steps in the game, many clubs are facing mounting pressures on manpower at adult levels.

The number of ‘walkover’ results in lower divisions and at 2nd/3rd XV levels has become such a concern that the SW League recently announced that any club crying off a first-team game this season would be docked five points a time NEXT season.

The RFU cannot please everyone, but an indication of how difficult the problems are is that they have already set up an ‘appeals panel’ to handle the complaints which they are pretty sure will be heading their way once they start the serious business of reorganisation.

It’s pretty certain that two clubs will be promoted from SW Premier, One and Western Counties West levels, but a third club may also go up from some divisions – that could affect Newton Abbot, third in WCosWest, ahead of their last-day derby at Paignton.

The picture is complicated by the possibility of some Merit Table (2nd XV) teams being incorporated in senior divisions next season. And there are also some clubs who actually might want to be ‘relegated’, so they can play at a level which cuts down on travelling costs and creates more local derbies. Who plays exactly where in 2022-2023 should become apparent in the next month or two – hopefully...!

Saturday 1st XV games include: SW Prem – Royal Wootton Bassett v Brixham; WCosWest – Paignton v Newton Abbot, Teignmouth v Honiton; Cornwall/Devon – Torquay Athletic v Hayle; Devon One – Totnes v Buckfastleigh Ramblers, Plymouth Argaum v New Cross.