The NL South Romans reported that they reached the decision after sustaining several injuries to an already small squad in a 3-0 defeat at Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

The news came on the day (Thursday) that the National League board was deciding whether or not to proceed with the start of the 2020-2021 season on October 3

NL officials have been canvassing clubs on their views this week after the Government’s decision to halt the return of fans to grounds in the face of a ‘spike’ in Covid-19 cases.

Depending on the outcome of the NL meeting, Torquay - the Gulls are one of several clubs in favour of kicking off the season as scheduled - may try to organise a replacement friendly at the weekend.