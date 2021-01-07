Street signing lined up by Torquay United

Published: 7:00 AM January 7, 2021

Rob Street of Crystal Palace U23 during the Premier League 2 match between Crystal Palace U23 v Newcastle United U23 on 21st December 2020 at Crystal Palace Academy Training Ground, Beckenham. Photo:Dan Weir/PPAUK. - Credit: Dan Weir/PPAUK

Torquay United are reported to have lined up promising Crystal Palace striker Rob Street in a loan deal to the end of the season.

Gulls manager Gary Johnson has hinted at a signing this week in the wake of eight-goal centre forward Danny Wright’s hamstring injury, which is expected to require surgery.

The National League leaders do not play again until Solihull Moors visit Plainmoor next Tuesday (Jan 12), but they will want to complete any signings well before then, and sources close to Palace say that Street is lined up for a move to Torquay.

Street, 19 and just over 6ft 1in tall, has graduated through the Palace Academy and is under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2022.

Although he has not played for the Eagles’ first team yet, he has trained with them, as well as impressing at Under-23 level where he has scored five goals in nine Premier League 2 games this season.