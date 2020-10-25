It was with great sadness that long-term sponsors, The Match Room, announced they would not be reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the committee have worked hard in securing a new partnership with AW Waste Removal Services, who will become the league’s new sponsors.

Sixteen teams have entered the league, which has been split into two groups of eight, playing each other on a home and away basis with all matches being the best of five frames. All players will be competing off handicaps, which were finalised by the committee on Sunday.

The handicap system will set the players more of a challenge but hopefully also ensure the reintroduction to competitive snooker is a little bit more fun for everyone.

After completing the group matches, teams will split with those placed from first to fourth in both groups going into a champions knockout, while the teams placed fifth to eighth will also play a Europa knockout competition.

The quarter-finals are planned for February 25, semi-finals on March 4 and both finals to be played on March 11, hopefully at neutral venues.

To ensure Covid rules are fully followed, the league will be played to the current EPSB coronavirus guidelines, which have been published on the league websites.

To ensure guidelines are followed, only three players from each team should attend matches, with no spectators, while away sides must also follow the specified travel guidelines.

Matches start on Thursday, October 29, with an earlier 7pm start time to ensure matches are completed by 9.45pm.

The full fixture lists and adapted rule details are being issued to all clubs, while results and standings will be updated on the league website (UK League Snooker) and regular reports placed online and in the Torbay Weekly.

The league will continue unless guidelines dictate otherwise and the committee hope everyone involved enjoys being back at the table.