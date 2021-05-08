Relegation challenge from League Two clubs
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
A potentially cruel twist has been added to the National League promotion race, currently led by Torquay United, with the news that Southend United and Grimsby Town are trying to challenge their relegation from the EFL's League Two.
Southend are bracing themselves for possible demonstrations against their owner Ron Martin at Saturday's final game of the season against Newport County at Roots Hall.
But they and Grimsby are claiming that, because no clubs will go down from the NL this season, the traditional promotion-and-relegation 'pyramid' has been compromised.
Martin claims that the move is being 'fronted' by Grimsby, even though the Mariners have already been publicly discussing how they will tackle life in the National League.
Both clubs were relegated a fortnight before the end of the regular season.
Their case will not be heard until the EFL's annual meeting on June 10, by which time the NL champions will already have been crowned and the Play-Offs will be under way.
Neither the National League Board nor Torquay have commented so far.
Meanwhile, the Gulls will now feature on BT Sport live coverage on two successive weekends, after their key game against third-placed Stockport County was added to the TV schedule.
The cameras will be at Plainmoor for United-v-Bromley this Saturday (5.20pm), and the game against Stockport at Edgeley Park has been put back a day to next Sunday, May 16 (12.15pm) for BT coverage.