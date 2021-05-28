Record-breaking opportunity for Torquay United

Published: 7:33 AM May 28, 2021

Goal celebration by Torquay United player Billy Waters during the National League Match between Chesterfield and Torquay United at The Proact Stadium, Chesterfield on May 3rd

Torquay United travel to Altrincham for their final National League game of the season on Saturday with record-breaking on their minds.

Gary Johnson's Gulls have the chance to earn a 13th away league win for the first time in the club's history.

It would break the record (12), which many of the same players set as they won the NL South Championship two years ago.

On the road this season United have beaten champions Sutton United, Hartlepool United, Wrexham, Chesterfield, Bromley, FC Halifax Town, Solihull Moors, Aldershot Town, Wealdstone, Weymouth, Woking and Barnet.

The Gulls have also recorded cup wins at Sholing, Chesham United, Southport and Boreham Wood.

Until 2018-2019, the 'Away' record was held by the late Cyril Knowles' 1987-88 side.

On their way to the Division Four Play-Off Final in that marathon (62 matches) season, United won eleven league games away from Plainmoor - Wolves, Bolton, Peterborough and Exeter among them.

They also won another four away matches in the FA and Associate Members' Cups.

Thirty-three years on the current side is guaranteed second place in the NL, and a 13th away victory would send them into the Play-Offs in good heart…