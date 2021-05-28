Record-breaking opportunity for Torquay United
- Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle
Torquay United travel to Altrincham for their final National League game of the season on Saturday with record-breaking on their minds.
Gary Johnson's Gulls have the chance to earn a 13th away league win for the first time in the club's history.
It would break the record (12), which many of the same players set as they won the NL South Championship two years ago.
On the road this season United have beaten champions Sutton United, Hartlepool United, Wrexham, Chesterfield, Bromley, FC Halifax Town, Solihull Moors, Aldershot Town, Wealdstone, Weymouth, Woking and Barnet.
The Gulls have also recorded cup wins at Sholing, Chesham United, Southport and Boreham Wood.
Until 2018-2019, the 'Away' record was held by the late Cyril Knowles' 1987-88 side.
On their way to the Division Four Play-Off Final in that marathon (62 matches) season, United won eleven league games away from Plainmoor - Wolves, Bolton, Peterborough and Exeter among them.
Most Read
- 1 Battling Majestic back on road after 'nightmare' year
- 2 Record-breaking opportunity for Torquay United
- 3 'Big job now is to bring players back to their best state again'
- 4 Broadband boost will create hundreds of new jobs across county
- 5 Why I just love Torbay
- 6 CL Predicta and the National League final day
- 7 Torquay United's final push for promotion
- 8 Lockdown lessons have taught this motorist the joy of walking
- 9 Downes in the dark
- 10 Gulls set to fight for play-off glory in bid for promotion
They also won another four away matches in the FA and Associate Members' Cups.
Thirty-three years on the current side is guaranteed second place in the NL, and a 13th away victory would send them into the Play-Offs in good heart…