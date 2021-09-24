Four from Zimmers as Rangers pull off 10-0 win over Barton Athletic

Published: 9:15 AM September 24, 2021

There's no sign of a slow down for Torbay Clearance Services South Devon Football League Premier Division leaders Buckfastleigh Rangers as they made it four wins out of four last Saturday afternoon.

In fact, Rangers pulled off their biggest win yet by putting 10 past visiting Barton Athletic with no reply.

Ryan Lucassi added to his previous week's hat-trick with a brace of goals but it was Joshua Zimmerman who led the scoring this week with four strikes. A Steven Sutton double and singles from Tommy Weymouth and Curtis Wood wrapped up a perfect afternoon for the home side.

Brixham AFC Reserves and Watts Blake Bearne complete the top three as they also enjoyed victories and remain unbeaten.

Mark Griffiths scored twice as the Fishermen defeated Newton Abbot '66 4-1 at Osborne Park, Mitchell Thomas and Callum Barber with the other goals. Tom Lowe scored his fifth goal in three games for the Sixes.

Wattsies won 3-2 at home to the Windmill FC in a replay of last season's Manor Building Company Premier Division Cup final.

Rhys Walton scored twice for Windmill but a brace from Billy Clinch and a Lee Pascoe strike condemned the Plymouth side to their second loss in a row.

Galmpton United's perfect start continued as they dealt East Allington United another blow, scoring three times in each half and keeping a clean sheet.

Max Prestwood scored twice and Callum Nightingale found the net in the first half to give the Greens a healthy advantage. Nightingale added his second after the break and was joined on the score-sheet by Craig White and new signing Ben Clark.

Salcombe Town and 10-man Ivybridge Town Reserves battled out a 1-1 draw at Malborough Playing Fields, Charlie Barnes and Ryan McNaught with the goals while Elburton Villa Reserves picked up three points as a result of Meadowbrook Athletic failing to raise a team for the trip to Haye Lane.

It's tight at the top in Division One with no fewer than five teams on maximum points after two games.

Dan Pagett scored twice for Paignton Saints Reserves as they enjoyed a comfortable 6-1 success at Harbertonford.

Shaun Cotton, Matt Reed, Jake Powell and Ben Hamilton-Hill also hit the target for Saints with David Hatch pulling one back for Ford in the second half.

There was an identical score line at Chudleigh Athletic Reserves as Beesands Rovers' Adam Winkworth ran riot, putting away a hat-trick.

Jack Eades scored twice for The Bees and substitute Louis Brace also netted. Spencer Taylor came off the bench to score a consolation for the hosts.

Kingsteignton Athletic maintained their winning start by beating Upton Athletic 5-2 away.

Tom Reeves scored a double and there were further goals from Matt Hooper, Kelsey Leech and Aaron Paget. Jules Emati-Emati tucked away both of Upton's goals.

There was a similar story at Chuley Road as Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves came out on top of an eight-goal contest against Ashburton.

Benjamin Treeby contributed two goals with Daniel Grute, Gareth Harris and sub Declan Cowley adding the rest. Callum Noyce put away two for the Ashes with Ashleigh Johnson also scoring.

The other club with a perfect start is Waldon Athletic who scored once in each half to beat Paignton Villa 2-1.

Ajay Tehrani had an eventful game, scoring the opener for the Clarets and being sent off in the final minutes. Jacob Knapman and Villa's Richard Malone found the net after the interval.

Kingskerswell and Chelston are off the mark after their 3-1 home victory over Abbotskerswell.

James Horrocks scored twice for 'Kerswell with James Hamilton also on target.

Only Ilsington Villa and Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police Development have yet to drop points in Division Two.

Villa made it three out of three, and top the table, following a 6-0 triumph at Barton Athletic Reserves.

Dan Langford is out in front in the SDFL goal scoring charts after his four goals brought him to 13 for the season. Jack Langford added a further two goals for Villa.

Dylan Bailie collected a hat-trick for Stoke and Torbay Police in a game that swung one way and then the other before ending in a 4-2 win for the Bees.

Unbeaten Torquay Town are up to second place after a decent 4-3 victory away at Babbacombe Corinthians.

Jamie Chamberlain, Matthew Waye, Aaron Unferhill and substitute Justin Grinsill each found the net for Town with Tom Coulson, Callum Leeds and Ben Nickells scoring for Corries who slip to third.

Watcombe Wanderers Reserves fell to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs Thirds, while East Allington United Reserves and Newton Rovers both picked up their first points with high scoring wins.

Finn Bullingham scored twice for the Pirates in a 7-2 home win over Dittisham United while Nigel Vass's double helped Newton Rovers to a 5-0 triumph over Dartmouth AFC Reserves.

There was a hat trick for Josh Piper at Furzeham Green as Division Three leaders Brixham Town beat Liverton United Reserves 6-1.

Nathan Cole put away five for South Brent in a 7-1 home win over Babbacombe Corinthians Reserves.

Waldon Athletic Reserves join them at the top of Division Four after a 3-1 success at Bovey Tracey Reserves.