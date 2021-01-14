Raise a glass for Clint Boulton

Published: 7:10 PM January 14, 2021

The family of Clint Boulton have asked friends and fans of the former Torquay United favourite to celebrate his life with a ‘toast’ at home next Friday (Jan 22).

Gulls stalwart Boulton, who was signed from his hometown club Port Vale in 1971, died on New Year’s Day at the age of 72 while playing golf.

He made 286 appearances for United and scored 36 goals over eight seasons, was voted Player of the Year in 1977, and he remained in South Devon after his football career ended.

His friend Colin Davey explained that, because of Covid-19 restrictions, Boulton’s family had decided not to have a traditional public funeral.

“However, they would like everyone who would have attended his funeral to raise a glass in his memory and in celebration of his life on Friday, January 22, at 7.30pm,” he said.

As well as his Torquay appearances, Boulton also played more than 250 times for Vale where, as a teenager, he also became their youngest goalscorer and captain.