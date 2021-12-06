News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Quins up to third with victory at Teignmouth

Ian Harris

Published: 1:47 PM December 6, 2021
Exmouth 2nd Team had the run of the park at Teignmouth. Never a foregone conclusion when heading to Bitton Park, the visitors were made to work hard for their win.  

In total, ten tries spread across the forwards and backs showed the expansive game played by The Cockles.   

The nine different scorers; Juls Lucas, Angus Meadows, Charlie Garratt, Jevon Dry, James Goss, Finn Keywood, Matt Hicks, Guy Baker (2) with a Lloyd Murrin try and four conversions, 0-58. The whole team created opportunity for attack and showed great defence.   

Nicky Crighton, Joe Harris, Sam Harradine, Andy Lendon, Harry Sprague, Jake Sharp, Nick Mingo, Stef Archer, Matt Fowler, Ollie Engela Ras and Matt Seager completed the line up 

Exmouth Quins move up to 3rd in Devon Merit Table 1 with a couple of games in hand on the teams above.  Ivybridge, in 2nd place, arrive in Exmouth on Saturday 11th December. 

