TUFC: QPR's Sinclair Armstrong may still do the Gulls a favour

Torquay United fans disappointed that former loan striker Sinclair Armstrong has joined National League rivals Aldershot Town for the rest of the season must hope that he can still do them a favour.

The pacy, powerfully built Armstrong, 18, made a big impression at Plainmoor until Queen's Park Rangers recalled him after he had helped United to a 2-1 New Year win at Yeovil Town.

Manager Gary Johnson has tried several times to persuade QPR to let Armstrong return. But Rangers have declined, although they have since loaned talented midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna to United.

QPR are believed to have preferred a deal whereby Armstrong continues to train with them during the week and only goes out to play in matches, something that couldn't work if he was at Torquay.

A loan arrangement with nearby Aldershot is thought to have been agreed before the recent transfer deadline, but it had been held back because Armstrong has been out with an injury sustained on international duty with Eire.

He may yet be able to give the Gulls a helping hand in their efforts to gate-crash the NL Play-Offs.

Aldershot still have to play United's rivals Dagenham & Redbridge (8th), Solihull Moors (4th), Bromley (11th), Notts County (6th) and FC Halifax Town (3rd).