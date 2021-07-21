News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Pro deals for United Academy stars

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:04 AM July 21, 2021   
Scott Piper of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Bournemouth U23

Scott Piper of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Bournemouth U23 at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday15th Sept 2020 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United have given first pro contracts to two more products of their link with the Pro:Direct Academy at South Devon College - midfielders Scott Piper and Alex Moyse. 

Piper's promotion follows a year which started with him appearing in the Gulls' senior pre-season friendlies in 2020 and included selection for the England Colleges FA Squad. 

As well as United's Under-18 side, he's also played for East Allington in the South Devon League. 

Moyse, from Dawlish, represents a rare capture from Exeter City. 

He was a key member of the Grecians team which reached the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup, but he chose to join the SDC programme and is now a United pro. 

The pair join centre-half Louie Slough and striker Olaf Koszela as current products of the club's youth scheme, although Owen Price and JJ Evans were released this summer after their own one-year deals. 

The addition of Piper and Moyse takes manager Gary Johnson's squad to 19 players, after he completed seven new senior signings this week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nemane to Notts
  2. 2 Determination and talent... wracked by injuries, Gulls refused to go under
  3. 3 Amazing day of transfers at Torquay United
  1. 4 Delightful ground floor apartment in Chelston
  2. 5 Please only use hospital A&E if your life depends on it
  3. 6 Get to know the artist: Rhys Hurd
  4. 7 Torquay United retained list
  5. 8 Famous Redcliffe Hotel sold for £4.5 million
  6. 9 Pro deals for United Academy stars
  7. 10 Elvis gets all shook up in chip shop

Piper and Moyse may well be included in this Saturday's opening friendly at Poole Town (3pm), where Johnson has hinted that a couple more trialists could also feature. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Football club owner

Owner Clarke's investment into United nears £5 million mark

David Thomas

Logo Icon
Gary Johnson with Torquay United chief executive George Edwards at Plainmoor

Torquay United

Osborne confirms commitment with new contract for Johnson

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
An impression of the new Health and Wellbeing Centre in Dartmouth

Dartmouth is example of how healthcare system will function over coming...

Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes ad South Devon

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United new home shirt

Torquay United

Torquay United unveil new kit

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon