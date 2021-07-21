Pro deals for United Academy stars

Published: 10:04 AM July 21, 2021

Scott Piper of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Bournemouth U23 at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday15th Sept 2020 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United have given first pro contracts to two more products of their link with the Pro:Direct Academy at South Devon College - midfielders Scott Piper and Alex Moyse.

Piper's promotion follows a year which started with him appearing in the Gulls' senior pre-season friendlies in 2020 and included selection for the England Colleges FA Squad.

As well as United's Under-18 side, he's also played for East Allington in the South Devon League.

Moyse, from Dawlish, represents a rare capture from Exeter City.

He was a key member of the Grecians team which reached the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup, but he chose to join the SDC programme and is now a United pro.

The pair join centre-half Louie Slough and striker Olaf Koszela as current products of the club's youth scheme, although Owen Price and JJ Evans were released this summer after their own one-year deals.

The addition of Piper and Moyse takes manager Gary Johnson's squad to 19 players, after he completed seven new senior signings this week.

Piper and Moyse may well be included in this Saturday's opening friendly at Poole Town (3pm), where Johnson has hinted that a couple more trialists could also feature.