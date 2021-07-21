Pro deals for United Academy stars
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Torquay United have given first pro contracts to two more products of their link with the Pro:Direct Academy at South Devon College - midfielders Scott Piper and Alex Moyse.
Piper's promotion follows a year which started with him appearing in the Gulls' senior pre-season friendlies in 2020 and included selection for the England Colleges FA Squad.
As well as United's Under-18 side, he's also played for East Allington in the South Devon League.
Moyse, from Dawlish, represents a rare capture from Exeter City.
He was a key member of the Grecians team which reached the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup, but he chose to join the SDC programme and is now a United pro.
The pair join centre-half Louie Slough and striker Olaf Koszela as current products of the club's youth scheme, although Owen Price and JJ Evans were released this summer after their own one-year deals.
The addition of Piper and Moyse takes manager Gary Johnson's squad to 19 players, after he completed seven new senior signings this week.
Most Read
- 1 Nemane to Notts
- 2 Determination and talent... wracked by injuries, Gulls refused to go under
- 3 Amazing day of transfers at Torquay United
Piper and Moyse may well be included in this Saturday's opening friendly at Poole Town (3pm), where Johnson has hinted that a couple more trialists could also feature.