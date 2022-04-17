PREVIEW: The Gulls face Eastleigh on Bank Holiday Monday

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Dagenham & Redbridge at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 8th January 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Having played their way to big wins over Aldershot Town, Weymouth and Notts County, but then battled to that 1-0 victory at Woking on Good Friday, Torquay United know they have the tools to keep their strong late bid for the National League Play-Offs going against lowly Eastleigh at Plainmoor on Monday (3pm).

The gap to that vital seventh place is still holding frustratingly at seven points, but a fifth successive win would send United to Grimsby Town (7th) next Saturday with everything still to play for.

The Gulls (10th) know they have to overtake Grimsby and also Dagenham & Redbridge (8th), and they travel to both those clubs in the next few weeks.

Johnson says that the belief among his players that they can still do it remains undiminished, and why not?

Forty-one points from 20 games is promotion form by any standards and, with a thousand free Community Day tickets snapped up, Monday's Bank Holiday gate may well beat the 4,000-mark.

An extraordinary turnout of nearly 650 travelling fans made the trip to Woking, where Armani Little's 14th goal of the season did the trick.

United won that match without Tom Lapslie, who was 'rested' with a slight injury. He still made the trip to Kingfield, where Asa Hall returned to the starting line-up and Chiori Johnson put in a good shift in central midfield, and Johnson has hinted that Lapslie may be back to face Eastleigh.

Eastleigh beat United 2-1 at home at Christmas, but after a strong run in December they have fallen away on a run of only two wins in 18 league games, losing six of their last seven.

The addition of 34-year-old former AFC Bournemouth, Bristol City, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Swindon and Bristol Rovers striker Brett Pitman has failed to inspire a revival under new manager Lee Bradbury.

But they do have one of the more experienced squads in the division - targetman Tyrone Barnett, 36, is on six goals so far, Bradbury may also recall Danny Hollands, also 36, in midfield and eight-goal leading scorer Danny Whitehall is a comparative youngster at only 26.

Bradbury, formerly in charge of nearby Havant & Waterlooville, took over from Ben Strevens two months ago.

With only an outrageous run by King's Lynn and a complete collapse by themselves threatening to drag them into relegation trouble, the Spitfires' thoughts may already be turning towards next season.

Having said that, King's Lynn could do the Gulls a huge favour if they can take points off Grimsby at The Walks, and a similar result for Aldershot at home to Dagenham would be very welcome too…