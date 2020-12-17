Latest fixtures for you to test your knowledge

Published: 9:17 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 9:52 AM December 17, 2020

Torquay United are in FA Trophy action this weekend, so we’re taking a dip in the Premier Divisions for this week’s Predicta competition.

It all starts with a lunchtime cracker at Selhurst Park, where Liverpool have come a cropper before and also mis-fired in their last trip to London, against Fulham.

Southampton have been one of the stories of the Premier League so far and Manchester City just don’t seem like the force they once were. Arsenal are having a nightmare and Everton have definitely improved under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti.

We go to the North-East for a clash between Newcastle and the rapidly improving Fulham. It is then off to Spain and the trials and tribulations of an unfamiliar Barcelona. Predicta finishes off this week with a top game from the Bundesliga.



This week’s Predicta – can you beat chief sports writer Dave Thomas?

CRYSTAL PALACE v LIVERPOOL – Liverpool to win 3-0

No matter what happened against Spurs last night, Liverpool will be too good for lively but goal-shy Palace.

SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER CITY – City to win 2-1

A fascinating match-up, but City are running into form and have the quality to edge it, even at St Mary’s.

EVERTON v ARSENAL – Everton to win 2-0

Laden with issues, Arsenal seem to have lost their attacking mojo, and pacy Everton will crack a suspect defence.

NEWCASTLE UTD v FULHAM – Newcastle to win 3-1

Go with the league table here – Fulham may have perked up a bit lately, but not enough to win at St James’ Park.

BARCELONA v VALENCIA – Barca to win 3-1

Barca not quite their usual selves, but mid-table Valencia are falling below expectations too – a solid home win.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN v BAYERN MUNICH – A draw 1-1

Unbeaten Leverkusen will tackle Game 12 full of confidence, but never write off Bayern in these big games.

To play the Predicta, click on the link ‘Guess the Scores to Win Prizes’ on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only from England’s top two divisions.