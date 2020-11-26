The fun starts with Premier League champions Liverpool travelling to Brighton. Manchester City have been below their normal standards this season and will need three points at home to a dogged Burnley side. We then travel down the A38 for an FA Cup clash at Home Park. On the European scene, we have games from Paris and Valencia. There is also one final game from Torquay’s National League competitors. Our weekly leaderboard winners will receive a free copy of the superb Inside the Gulls publication, a story of Torquay United.

Enjoy this week’s Predicta but can you beat Dave Thomas?

BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL – Liverpool win 3-1

After whacking Leicester, Liverpool were home (Atalanta) in midweek and will be too good for improved Brighton.

MANCHESTER CITY v BURNLEY – City win 2-1

If Burnley, lifted by key win over Palace, can score, they might make City sweat – but only might.

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v LINCOLN CITY – Draw 2-2 (90mins)

A relaxed, attack-minded Lincoln will go for it against an Argyle side starting to look a touch inconsistent.

PSG v BORDEAUX – PSG win 5-1

Stung 3-2 by Monaco at the weekend, star-studded PSG will take no prisoners against mid-table Bordeaux.

VALENCIA v ATLETICO MADRID – ATLETICO win 2-0

Valencia did Real 4-1 recently, but unbeaten Atletico are on a roll and may be just too strong here.

ALTRINCHAM v MAIDENHEAD UNITED – Alty win 2-1

Even without fans, improved Alty can make home advantage count against a suspect Maidenhead defence.

