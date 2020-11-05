We also have three other games from the FA Cup, a lunchtime Premier League cracker at Goodison Park and the big game in Germany’s Bundesliga.

To play the Predicta, click on the link ‘Guess the Scores to Win Prizes’ on www.torbayweekly.co.uk

Sign up for the Predicta on www.torbayweekly.co.uk and help build the numbers, get your friends, family and colleagues to join before we introduce the grand prize of £1,000 to be won at the end of the season.

Congratulations to Kennyboy, our leaderboard winner from last week with six points. The scoring involves three points awarded for the correct scoreline and one point for the correct result, i.e. picking the winner or a draw.

Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only from England’s top two divisions.

This week’s Predicta – can you beat chief sports writer Dave Thomas.

EVERTON v MANCHESTER UNITED - a draw 1-1

Alarm-bells are ringing and neither of these hot-and-cold sides can afford another defeat, so a draw it is.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND v BAYERN MUNICH - Dortmund win 2-1

Level on points, but Dortmund have conceded only twice in the league and Haaland’s scary pace can edge it.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE - Charlton win 2-0

Bowyer’s Addicks have taken some real scalps of late and have the firepower to see off home specialists Argyle.

EXETER CITY v AFC FYLDE - Grecians win 2-1

Jim Bentley’s flying Coasters are a good bet to win the NL North, but City can ease through after a scare or two.

FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER v DONCASTER ROVERS - Rovers win 4-0

Darren Moore’s League One Rovers will be too strong, too quick and too good for Northern Prem League Reds.

TORQUAY UNITED v CRAWLEY TOWN - a draw (90mins) 2-2

A toughie - League Two Crawley are strong at home under John Yems, but if Gary’s soaring Gulls strike first...?