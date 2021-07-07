News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Pre-season schedule for the Gulls

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:26 AM July 7, 2021   
The pitch at Plainmoor - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

A home game against Plymouth Argyle will be the feature of Torquay United's pre-season programme, which is dictated by the 'split' starts of the Football League and National League seasons. 

The Gulls will meet the Pilgrims at Plainmoor on Saturday, July 31 (3pm). 

That's only one week before the EFL season begins (August 7), but three weeks before the NL campaign opens (August 21). 

United will also play Poole Town away on July 24 (3pm), Truro City away on July 27 (7.45pm), Tiverton Town away on August 3 (7.45pm) and Chippenham Town home on August 7 (3pm). 

As Gulls manager Gary Johnson explained: "Although we do play Plymouth, we can't play any other (Football) League teams, because they are starting their season on August 7." 

United are expected to arrange at least one other fixture between August 7-21, but it is bound to be against lower division opposition. 

In their game at Tiverton, Torquay will run into their recently released defender Gary Warren - the former Exeter City centre-back has just signed for the Southern League Ambers. 

