Torbay Police finally picked up their first win of the season in another close game, ending Barton Athletic’s long unbeaten run.

Having conceded several last minute goals, it was perhaps fitting that the Bees secured their victory with the last kick of the game, Lee Langley playing in Oakley Hunt to deliver the killer blow.

Barton took an early first half lead at Barton Downs, Kyle Goodman quickest to react following a Barton throw-in, but Sam Chorley headed home Marc Hagland’s corner to level the scores.

Sam Pyne restored the home side’s advantage around the hour mark when the Police were once again unable to deal with a home throw-in. Langley was then introduced up front for the Bees and brought them level again with a shot that went in off the post.

With the clock running down, Barton missed a match-winning opportunity, firing over from close range, before the Police grabbed their last-ditch winner.

Watts Blake Bearne had to come from behind at home to The Windmill FC, Andrew Cromack and Ricky Day putting the visitors two up. Matt Elmore came to the rescue though, scoring twice to ensure a share of the spoils.

Meadowbrook Athletic are now the only Premier team with a 100% record. Liam Collings scored four for Brook and Myles Chalcraft contributed a double in a 6-2 home victory over Ivybridge Town Reserves, Matt Hill and substitute James Pardon with the Ivies’ strikes.

Buckfastleigh Rangers’ winning run ended at Osborne Park. Goals from Adam Brenton, Harry Noble and Alex Woodroffe saw Newton Abbot ‘66 pick up their first win of the season, Steven Sutton with Rangers’ strike.

Three Premier teams have yet to taste victory this season, including Torbay side Brixham AFC Reserves.

Michael Barnes and Alex McKerrell both found the net for the Fishermen but Ashley Yeoman’s hat-trick saw hosts Salcombe Town scoop the points.

East Allington United are now bottom of the table after a narrow loss at Broadmeadow STFC, Andrew Espley’s goal separating the sides.

Elburton Villa Reserves are also still seeking their first win. They drew 2-2 with unbeaten Ipplepen Athletic.

Ashburton and Galmpton United both enjoyed big away wins and lead the way in Division One after Abbotskerswell were knocked off their perch.

Paignton Saints Reserves travelled to the unbeaten Abbots looking to bounce back from defeat at Upton Athletic a week earlier. Things didn’t start well for the visitors when Josh Taylor conjured a goal from nowhere for Abbots. His long-range shot arrowed into the top right of Mike Stockman’s goal.

Saints started the second half brightly and were awarded with the equaliser on 67 minutes. Following a free-kick, the ball ended up at the feet of Cameron Jones who buried the ball into the top of the net.

Ten minutes later, Liam Walton hit a superb low free-kick into the bottom left corner to give Saints the lead. Abbots then pressed the self-destruct button in the final minute of the game with a blatant push in the box. Robert Gorvin made no mistake from the spot to seal the points.

“I’m really pleased. We’ve got a massive game next week against Galmpton, so I didn’t want to go in on the back of two losses,” said Saints manager Simon Harris. “In the first half we were a bit sluggish, which is what cost us against Upton, and conceded a goal in a similar fashion.

“Last week we weren’t able to bounce back whereas this week we were. I thought the lads fought really well second half. The changes we introduced showed the depth in the squad because we’re bringing good players on, one of whom helped set up the first goal.

“The job is to try and get the team up and closer to the first team and build the club as a whole, now we’ve got the thirds coming through as well.

“The league is tough. It’s not going to be easy to get promoted so we need to make sure we get those results over the line.”