Play-Off hopes all but over after Gulls defeated at Grimsby Town

GRIMSBY TOWN 2 TORQUAY UNITED 1

Captain Asa Hall's sixth goal of the season raised hopes of another big win, but Torquay United's Play-Off hopes are all but over after Grimsby Town, getting stronger with every minute of the second half, came from behind to earn a key victory at Blundell Park.

Hall drove the Gulls in front in the 28th minute of a first half in which they showed just why they have put together such a good run towards the end of the season.

Gary Johnson's side might even have been further in front, before the Mariners (6th) equalised through Harry Clifton from a counter attack in the 39th minute.

But United, who had given so much in the first half, could not keep it going in the second, and it was a cruel finale when Town scored their winner from a penalty by sub Tristan Abrahams after a foul by Armani Little.

It leaves United, who were suffering only their fourth defeat in 22 games, now ten points adrift of the Play-Offs with only five games to go.

Both managers underlined the importance of the match in their team selections.

Paul Hurst made five changes for the Mariners, including the recalls of ex-Gulls loanee Michee Efete at wing-back, Sean Scannell after injury in midfield and experienced Ryan Taylor up front.

Johnson named Dean Moxey in defence - he had passed a fitness test despite limping off with a thigh injury in Monday's 0-0 draw with Eastleigh - and welcomed back Tom Lapslie in midfield.

The first half was an excellent advert for the division, and United's commitment to winning the match kept them going forward at every opportunity.

They had the better of the early stages, Max Crocombe making a smart save in the 14th minute from Armani Little, set up by a move between Hall and Lemonheigh-Evans.

Joe Lewis also tried his luck from long range and was only just off target, and Grimsby found themselves having to play on the break in front of a near-6,000 crowd.

They did have their moments, with Efete on the right and, especially, Scannell on the left posing obvious threats.

But United were not to be denied and, after Lewis flicked a near-post corner by Little just over the bar and Crocombe tipped a Lemonheigh-Evans curler over his bar, they took the lead in the 28th minute.

Wright rose at the far post to head back Little's corner from the right and there was Hall to blast an unstoppable shot into the net…1-0.

It was no more than the Gulls deserved, but Grimsby responded well.

In the 36th minute Shaun MacDonald got down well to deny the lively Scannell and, after Lemonheigh-Evans couldn't quite finish off a lovely move between Stephen Duke-McKenna, Hall and Wright, the Mariners equalised from a counter-attack three minutes later.

Taylor held the ball up well on the edge of the area and squared the ball to Clifton, who hit a rasping drive past MacDonald, who had no chance…1-1.

Lemonheigh-Evans was booked by referee Jacob Miles for 'simulation' when he went down too easily and claimed a foul.

Moments later the Welshman missed a clear chance, heading off-target after Duke-McKenna set him up with an inviting cross.

But play swung straight to the other end, and a hugely entertaining 45 minutes ended with MacDonald making another good save behind from Scannell, Ben Wynter doing just enough to put the Town winger under pressure at the last moment.

With Duke-McKenna mostly intent on attack, Wynter was often on his own against former Crystal Palace winger Scannell and nearly cost United early in the second half.

Twice the ex-Premier League man set up chances for Clifton and Taylor, who hit the bar in the 54th minute from a Scannell cross.

MacDonald also denied Efete with a close-range reaction save as Grimsby visibly stepped up a gear after United's bright first-half show.

Neither side could maintain the pace which they had held for most of the first hour. But Town, who were starting to have the better of things, sent on Max Wright for Maguire-Drew in an effort to spark another goal.

Moxey hinted that he might be struggling with his thigh problem, but he soldiered on and Johnson was able to make an attacking change, with Klaidi Lolos on for Lapslie with 12 minutes to go.

Clifton and Scannell kept linking up to great effect, but they both missed clear chances to take the lead, keeping United's own hopes of victory alive in the process.

Moxey hung out there until five minutes from time, when he was replaced by Ali Omar.

United were hanging on for a point when MacDonald pulled off one last save with his legs from Holohan in the 90th minute.

But Little fouled Amos as he tried to clear the rebound and referee Miles pointed to the spot. Abrahams sent MacDonald the wrong way with the penalty…2-1.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson said that wrong decision-making at key moments cost the Gulls after a penalty in the first minute of stoppage-time condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Grimsby Town which all but ends their hopes of making the National League Play-Offs for a second successive season.

Skipper Asa Hall fired United into the lead midway through a first half in which they looked the better side in front of nearly 6,000 fans at Blundell Park.

But, after Harry Clifton equalised in the 39th minute, Grimsby increasingly dominated the second half and won with a late Tristan Abrahams penalty after a foul by Armani Little.

"I've just been talking to the lads about decisions that you make in life and in football, and in the second half we made a few wrong decisions which cost us," said Johnson, whose side are now ten points adrift of the POs with only five games to go.

"I thought we had a very, very good first half, and some good chances that we didn't take unfortunately.

"But as the game went on, we were less and less effective.

"If we had gone 2-0 up, then it's a different story.

"Some of ours are young enough not to have been in this situation, and I'm talking about things like concentration and mental toughness.

"But the lads have given us everything in the last 20-odd games, and so have the fans."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Grimsby Town (3-5-2): Crocombe; Smith, Waterfall, Amos; Efete, Clifton, Holohan, Jones (Abrahams 85), Scannell; Maguire-Drew (Wright 62), Taylor (Pearson 90+2); subs not used - Fox, Deiseruvwe.

Booked: None.

Torquay United (3-1-4-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey (Omar 85); Hall; Duke-McKenna, Lapslie (Lolos 88), Little, Martin; Wright, Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used - Halstead (gk), O'Connell, Felix.

Booked: Lemonheigh-Evans 41.

Referee: Jacob Miles (West Sussex).

Attendance: 5,826 (125 Gulls fans).

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Following the Devon Cup victory of United Ladies, who beat Exeter City on penalties (5-4) after a 1-1 draw at Newton Abbot, the Gulls' Under-18 side came from behind to win 2-1 at Bridgwater United in the SW Counties Youth League Cup Final.

Without injured winger Brandon Quinn, United overcame an early deficit to score through Theo Cadby (15mins) from Joe Edmunds' corner and Ben Aldous (20), with a brilliant back-to-goal hook shot from Jayden Gilbert's headed flick.

Chris Todd's side had to withstand some aerial pressure in the closing stages before celebrating the second leg of a hoped-for 'treble' - Part Three is against Tavistock in a rearranged Devon Cup Final at Newton Abbot, now scheduled for May 10.