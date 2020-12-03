TORQUAY UNITED, along with all other ‘Elite’ clubs, have confirmed a wide range of anti-Covid measures to welcome up to 2,000 fans back to Plainmoor against Wrexham on Saturday – the first time that supporters have been allowed in the ground since last February.

The protocols, laid down by Government and Torbay Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), include a ban on away fans, no food or drink on sale, priority for season-ticket holders and then sales (online or phone only) to the public, no ticket sales or collections on Matchday.

Fans will have pre-arranged arrival ‘slots’, will be directed by stewards to seats or dedicated safe standing areas with socially distanced Block/Row numbers.

Masks are to be worn at all times.

And, although shouting and cheering are not actually banned, they are to be ‘avoided’, according to the instructions issued to all those planning to attend.

Existing season-ticket holders are being issued with new ‘season passes’ which have either been posted by request or will be available for collection at Plainmoor this week.