Plainmoor fans returning for final day

Published: 12:00 AM February 23, 2021 Updated: 8:49 AM February 23, 2021

Torquay United fans will be allowed back into Plainmoor for only their last home game of the season, barring any rearrangements, under the Government’s plans to ease the current Covid lockdown.



Stadia will be reopened from May 17, for 4,000 or half-capacity crowds along similar lines to the last ‘easing’ before the New Year.

But that currently covers only the visit of Barnet to Plainmoor on May 22, because the promotion-chasing Gulls’ final National League match is away to Altrincham a week later, May 29.

Whether any of Plainmoor’s hospitality outlets will be open remains to be seen.

It’s all part of the Government’s wider relaxing of restrictions. Local outdoor sports like football, golf and tennis will be allowed again from March 29, but that news is tempered by the fact that clubhouses and changing rooms will remain shut until May.