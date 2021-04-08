News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Legends of the Buckle era

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:37 AM April 8, 2021   
Torquay United's Manager, Paul Buckle applauds the Torquay United fans - Photo mandatory by-line:Phi

Torquay United's Manager, Paul Buckle applauds the Torquay United fans - Photo mandatory by-line:Phil Mingo/Pinnacle - Tel: +44(0)1363 881025 - Mobile:0797 1270 681 - VAT Reg No: 768 6958 48 - 05/03/2011 - SPORT - LEAGUE TWO - FOOTBALL - Torquay United v Stevenage, Plainmoor, Torquay, Devon - Credit: Phil Mingo/Pinnacle

An online evening of nostalgia centred on Torquay United's four eventful years (2007-2011) under Paul Buckle will be joined by the manager himself. 

Friday night's Legends of the Buckle Era, organised by a group of supporters and hosted by longtime Gulls fan Helen Chamberlain, had already signed up players Tim Sills, Lee Mansell, Kevin Nicholson, Wayne Carlisle and Martin Gritton, plus ex-chairman Alex Rowe. 

But now the line-up has been swelled by Buckle, who will join the Microsoft Teams evening from his home in the USA. 

The Q&A event, raising money for Rescuemania, Parkinson's UK, Above Water and Torbay Hospital's Children's Ward, starts at 7pm on Friday (Apr 9), and costs £10 to join via Eventbrite/Legends Of The Buckle Era. 

One of the organisers, Steve Dixon, says: "We've got a nice amount of fans signed up, but it's increasing all the time now." 

Sign up here 


Torquay United

