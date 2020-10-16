Parkfield climbing wall is a modern design with 18 ropes and more than 50 different routes, ranging from beginner to expert Parkfield climbing wall is a modern design with 18 ropes and more than 50 different routes, ranging from beginner to expert

The Parkfield wall - reopened by Goodrington-based adventure sports company Reach Outdoors – is a modern design with 18 ropes and more than 50 different routes, ranging from beginner to expert.

The wall is light, clean and warm and one of the Reach Outdoors team will be on hand to welcome climbers and offer any advice and guidance that may be required during the evening.

Tickets for climbing are limited at present, in line with guidance on managing indoor gyms, so climbers will have lots of space for safe, Covid-secure climbing.

Booking is essential and can be done via the Reach Outdoors website at www.reach-outdoors.com and going to the events calendar.

Public climbing sessions are on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Climbers will be required to demonstrate tying in and competent belaying to the staff for independent climbing.

Tickets for a two-and-a-half hour sessions cost £7.

Young people interested in learning the skills to be able to climb, or to practice their technique, can be signed up to Reach Outdoor’s young climbers’ club - a four-week course aimed at eight-to-14 year olds and run by one of Reach Outdoor’s instructors.

The sessions are progressive and will look to make confident, independent climbers out of the participants while having fun learning the necessary skills on the way.

The first session is taking place on Monday, November 2, from 4pm to 5.30pm and then continues for the following three weeks. Again, spaces are limited, and booking can be done through the website. The four-week course costs £40 per person.

The wall is also open for private hire. It could be a birthday party, a youth group or maybe just a group of friends. The wall can be hired with an instructor for £96 for a two-hour session. This would allow for up to 10 people to climb should all social distancing restrictions be met.