Paignton Bowling Club win Mid Devon League Cup

Nikki Belso

Published: 9:30 AM September 26, 2021   
The Mid Devon League Cup is presented to Paignton players Bob Bushell, Keith Clarke, Jim Stewart and Peter Gerry.

The Mid Devon League Cup is presented to Paignton players Bob Bushell, Keith Clarke, Jim Stewart and Peter Gerry. - Credit: Paignton Bowling Club

Paignton Bowling Club have been crowed Mid Devon League champions.

The club managed to have two rinks in the MDL Cup semi-finals on Saturday, September 11, at Marldon Bowling Club.

Paignton ‘B’ team lost to Torbay Country Club, whereas the Paignton ‘A’ team - having overcome Abbrooke Park - went on to win the final against Torbay CC 22-10.

The cup was presented to the Paignton players, Bob Bushell, Keith Clarke, Jim Stewart and Peter Gerry.


