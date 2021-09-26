Paignton Bowling Club win Mid Devon League Cup

Published: 9:30 AM September 26, 2021

The Mid Devon League Cup is presented to Paignton players Bob Bushell, Keith Clarke, Jim Stewart and Peter Gerry. - Credit: Paignton Bowling Club

Paignton Bowling Club have been crowed Mid Devon League champions.

The club managed to have two rinks in the MDL Cup semi-finals on Saturday, September 11, at Marldon Bowling Club.

Paignton ‘B’ team lost to Torbay Country Club, whereas the Paignton ‘A’ team - having overcome Abbrooke Park - went on to win the final against Torbay CC 22-10.

The cup was presented to the Paignton players, Bob Bushell, Keith Clarke, Jim Stewart and Peter Gerry.



