After a goalless first half, Conor Godfrey broke the deadlock with a goal on the hour mark. The Plymouth side then wrapped things up with a second goal.

Ashburton’s unbeaten start in Division One reached eight games as they defeated Chudleigh Athletic Reserves 4-1 at Coach Road on Friday evening.

Callum Noyce led the line and led the goalscoring, putting away a hat-trick for the Ashes. Ben Goble also made the score-sheet as did Chudleigh’s Alistair Chuchuck.

Galmpton United took out their frustrations for last weekend’s loss on Waldon Athletic Reserves, smashing 14 goals past the Clarets with no reply.

Max Prestwood had a field day at the War Memorial Ground, scoring eight times. Alfie Collings added a hat-trick, Cally Riley-Lowe scored twice and Liam Ford also found the net.

Nathan Isaac helped Kingsteignton Athletic Reserves up to third place with two goals in a 3-0 victory over Harbertonford.

Fords kept the Rams at bay for most of the first half but Isaac made the most of a rare chance to put the visitors in front.

With top goalscorer David Hatch forced to play between the sticks, the hosts lacked firepower up front and Isaac’s second goal, on 60 minutes, pretty much sealed the points.

Kingsteignton hit the woodwork twice before Tom Reeves scored a decisive third with three minutes remaining.

Bart Karkau put away a hat-trick for Upton Athletic as they also moved up a place, to fourth, by beating Paignton Villa 5-2 at Armada Park.

Marc McGregor and substitute Darren Bastow also added goals with Connor Hunter and Joshua Robinson responding for Villa.

Four games went ahead in Division Two.

Leaders Ilsington Villa stormed into a 5-1 half-time lead over Torquay Town on the 3G at Paignton Community College but the Torquay side battled back in the second half, scoring three more times but not quite able to force an equaliser.

Matt Warman and George Harris scored two apiece for Villa with Dan Langford also on target. Aaron Underhill hit a hat-trick for Town with Simon Ross their other goalscorer.

Callum Leeds, Lee McArthur and Ryan Mellish all netted for Babbacombe Corinthians in their 3-1 home win over Watcombe Wanderers Reserves who scored through Joe Constantinou. Corries go third on goal difference, joining Ipplepen Athletic Reserves and Barton Athletic Reserves on 15 points.

Barton’s goal difference was reduced further after a heavy home defeat against East Allington United Reserves.

Doubles from Luke Forward, Rob Hutchings and sub Tyler Stevens and strikes from Dan Bowles and Lee Prestage saw the Pirates romp to an 8-1 victory.

Bishopsteignton United picked up their first points of the season by beating Broadhempston United 4-1 at Michael’s Field. They still prop up the table but are now level on points with Torbay Police Reserves.

Osborne Park was the venue for Division Three’s only game, a derby between Newton Abbot ‘66 Reserves and Newton Rovers Reserves. Thomas Woodroffe secured bragging rights for the home side with the only goal of the game.

The league now awaits clarification from the national and county FAs over whether the newly announced lockdown will put fixtures on ice until December.