Louie Slough during the pre season friendly between Torquay United and Chippenham Town at Plainmoor last month. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK Louie Slough during the pre season friendly between Torquay United and Chippenham Town at Plainmoor last month. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

While Koszela and Slough will turn out for Dorchester Town against Salisbury, Johnson is poised to welcome back a couple more of his previously injured players, including possibly midfielder Armani Little.

Dorchester operate at a division above Southern League South Division One outfit Sholing, and it would be no surprise if Johnson adopts a similar policy to previous seasons and ‘rotates’ his squad in Hampshire.

He certainly did the same thing when United disposed of a series of lower division opponents - Lymington Town, Brightlingsea Regent, Winchester City - in the Cup in 2018, although he stresses: “We won’t underestimate them.

“It’s not just a case of us turning up. We will have to produce a decent game to progress.”

Johnson describes Little as ‘very, very close’ to a return after a long recovery from hamstring surgery, although he has had no real match practice.

But also in the mix could be summer signings Josh Umerah, Andrew Nelson and/or Fraser Kerr after injuries of their own.

There must also be a good chance that goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald will be given the call, after five league games with Lucas Covolan between the posts, as well as centre-back Gary Warren after a couple of reassuring substitute appearances.

Sholing have already won four ties to get this far under long-serving manager Dave Diaper, their last two victims being Saltash Town and Walton Casuals.

Their most recent victory was a midweek junior cup win (1-0) over Lymington, whom United just happened to beat 7-0 in this competition in Johnson’s second match in charge two years ago.