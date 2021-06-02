News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Ollie staying with the England camp

Dave Thomas

Published: 1:43 PM June 2, 2021   
Ollie Watkins staying with the England camp

Ollie Watkins staying with the England camp - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

South Devon’s Ollie Watkins has opted to stay with the England squad for pre-Euro 2020 friendlies despite being 'cut' from manager Gareth Southgate's final squad of 26 players for next week's tournament. 

The 25-year-old Aston Villa striker, born in Torquay and raised in Newton Abbot, was in Southgate's provisional squad of 33, but he was one of seven players who had to be left out this week. 

"I gave them the option of going home if they wanted to, but they were all adamant they wanted to stay and be part of the group - they will be involved in the two matches," said Southgate. 

Former Exeter City and Brentford star Watkins, who scored on his England debut against San Marino this year, has remained with the squad for warm-up games against Austria on Wednesday night and Romania this Sunday. 

England open their Euro finals campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday week. 

Football
Torbay News

