Weekend watch for Torquay United

Published: 4:53 AM April 17, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 10th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Having no Torquay United match to worry about will hardly give Gulls fans a weekend off this weekend, because all eyes will be on their National League promotion rivals who are in action.

United do not have a game because this was the Saturday when they would have played Macclesfield Town - the Cheshire club were included in the fixture list before dropping out of the division just before the start of the season.

Manager Gary Johnson and his backroom staff will spend the time 'spying' on forthcoming opponents or checking out possible future signings.

And a week's break after Tuesday's important 1-0 win at Sutton United will also give several players, just back from injury or still recovering from one, more time for rest and treatment

United next travel to Woking on Tuesday night.

Johnson is concentrating on things he can control rather than those he can't, saying: "We have put ourselves in a decent position.

"All we can do is worry about ourselves and try to win every game we go into."

After the boost of their win at Sutton, it is possible that most or all of the teams around Torquay (3rd - P33/Pts63) could win this weekend.

Leaders Hartlepool (35/64) are away to Wealdstone (18th), Sutton (32/63) travel to Altrincham (14th), Stockport (33/58) are home to Maidenhead (15th), Chesterfield (31/52) entertain Bromley (9th) and Notts County (31/52) host Eastleigh (10th).

But whatever happens, all United's rivals will use up another round of matches.

Few of the main contenders are in action next Tuesday, although Chesterfield are at home to FC Halifax Town (8th) that evening.

After Woking, United will have five home (Notts Co, Aldershot, Eastleigh, Bromley, Barnet) and only three (Chesterfield, Stockport, Altrincham) away games left.