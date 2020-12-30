Doors closed again for Plainmoor fans

Published: 6:11 PM December 30, 2020

Torquay United fans before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

The Government decision to move Devon, including Torbay, from Tier Two to Tier Three anti-Covid restrictions will call a halt to the return of Torquay United fans to Plainmoor.

The Gulls, leaders of the National League, will continue their pursuit of promotion back to the Football League, but behind closed doors again – as long as they and their forthcoming opponents remain free enough of positive test results.

To date, United have not reported a single case of the virus, either among players or staff.

Some other leagues, including the SW Peninsula, have quickly suspended their seasons, and decisions among other competitions are awaited.

Wednesday’s news was expected in many quarters as virus infection figures rise again, but it is still a disappointment – United have drawn praise for the way they had conducted the return of supporters in recent weeks.

Their next match is away to Yeovil Town this Saturday, but they are not due to play at home again until Solihull Moors visit Plainmoor on January 12.



