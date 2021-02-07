No concerns for Umerah and Armani

Published: 6:11 AM February 7, 2021

Torquay United player Josh Umerah is forced off with injury during the FA Trophy, 5th Round Match between Southport and Torquay United at Haig Avenue, Southport on February 6th. - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United striker Josh Umerah’s injury, which forced him off soon after his goal set the Gulls on their way to a 2-0 FA Trophy win at Southport, is not a serious one, reports manager Gary Johnson.

Umerah, recalled to lead the attack as United reached the Quarter Finals, limped off midway through the first half after scoring in the eighth minute.

But Johnson, whose squad bounced back from a 2-1 home league defeat by Altrincham, revealed: “Josh has got a ‘dead leg’.

“He took a whack and just couldn’t feel his leg.”

Johnson also took off midfielder Armani Little at half-time and sent on Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, but Johnson reassured worried United fans:

“Armani is fine – he had been booked, but it was always the plan to give him 45 minutes and Connor 45.

“I’m very pleased to get through. We’re in it to try and win it. Southport won at Halifax in the last round, they were no mugs and they showed it at times.

“We got a bit sloppy for 15-20 minutes in the second half, but we put a few bodies on the line when we had to. When we played our best stuff, we could open them up and we scored two very good goals which showed our game at its best.”

United move quickly on to try and keep, or improve, their nine-point National League lead at home to Wealdstone on Tuesday night.