Jake and Armani sign new deals

Published: 7:26 AM July 6, 2021

Jake Andrews of Torquay United blocks the shot from Tomi Adeloye of Barnet during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 22nd May 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United now have ten senior pros signed up for next season after the news that midfielders Jake Andrews and Armani Little have put pen to paper on extended deals.

Goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald and wingers Aaron Nemane and Ben Whitfield are still mulling over their offers.

But Andrews, Little, defenders Ben Wynter, Dean Moxey, Joe Lewis and Louie Slough, midfielders Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and strikers Danny Wright and Olaf Koszela are all on board.

Andrews, 23, has been at Plainmoor for nearly three years, first on loan from Bristol City and then permanently from 2019.

Former Reading player Little joined the Gulls in the summer of 2019 after a successful season on loan at Woking.

United have not disclosed the length of their new contracts.

"Both are very much part of my plans," said manager Gary Johnson, who is expected to announce his first 'new' signings soon.

"Both were a little unlucky last year with niggly injuries. They have now cleared up, and I am sure this season we will see the best of them."

The 2021-2022 National League fixtures are released this Wednesday, the Gulls return for pre-season training on July 19 and the season starts on August 21.

Armani Little of Torquay United sticks the ball into the net during the National League Play-off Final Match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate, Bristol on the 20 June. PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



