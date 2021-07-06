News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Jake and Armani sign new deals

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:26 AM July 6, 2021   
Jake Andrews of Torquay United blocks the shot from Tomi Adeloye of Barnet during the National Leag

Jake Andrews of Torquay United blocks the shot from Tomi Adeloye of Barnet during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 22nd May 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United now have ten senior pros signed up for next season after the news that midfielders Jake Andrews and Armani Little have put pen to paper on extended deals. 

Goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald and wingers Aaron Nemane and Ben Whitfield are still mulling over their offers. 

But Andrews, Little, defenders Ben Wynter, Dean Moxey, Joe Lewis and Louie Slough, midfielders Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and strikers Danny Wright and Olaf Koszela are all on board. 

Andrews, 23, has been at Plainmoor for nearly three years, first on loan from Bristol City and then permanently from 2019. 

Former Reading player Little joined the Gulls in the summer of 2019 after a successful season on loan at Woking. 

United have not disclosed the length of their new contracts. 

"Both are very much part of my plans," said manager Gary Johnson, who is expected to announce his first 'new' signings soon. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Torbay Half Marathon is back - with new addition
  2. 2 Jake and Armani sign new deals
  3. 3 Injured Liam Davis reveals 'out-of-body' experience
  1. 4 Luxury living on the stunning South Devon coast
  2. 5 Forget teenager's paper round, movie night is now funded by free offer
  3. 6 Back to reality in Gibraltar
  4. 7 Small is just as beautiful in the fishing world
  5. 8 Explore a wealth of hidden treasures in the Secret Museum
  6. 9 Torquay United finalising new deals
  7. 10 Major Thomas Hill and the untold story of a popular Bay holiday spot hiding a gruesome tragedy

"Both were a little unlucky last year with niggly injuries. They have now cleared up, and I am sure this season we will see the best of them." 

The 2021-2022 National League fixtures are released this Wednesday, the Gulls return for pre-season training on July 19 and the season starts on August 21. 

Armani Little of Torquay United sticks the ball into the net during the National League Play-off Fin

Armani Little of Torquay United sticks the ball into the net during the National League Play-off Final Match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate, Bristol on the 20 June. PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK


Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Aldi  is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development across Torbay and South Devon

Aldi targets new stores across Torbay and South Devon

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon
Members of NHS staff enjoy a cruise on Vigilance

NHS

Torbay cruise treat 'thanks' for local NHS staff who worked throughout...

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon
Some of the team already on board

Brixham set to get first community store

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon
The toilets at Goodrington Central

Torbay Council

Public toilets will be 'cleaner, more accessible and safer'

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon