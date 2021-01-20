New signings wait for Torquay United chance

Published: 12:43 PM January 20, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United celebrates after the FA Trophy Second Round match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham Wood, Hertfordshire on 19 Jan 2021. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

New TorquayUnited loan signings Rob Street and Max Sheaf know they have a job to fight their way into the Gulls’ side after watching Tuesday night’s 4-0 FA Trophy rout of NL rivals Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

Striker Street from Crystal Palace was an unused sub, while Hull City midfielder Sheaf drove down from Humberside to see his new teammates register a 15th win and score their 50th goal in only 21 league and cup games this season.

Manager Gary Johnson revealed: “We were planning to give Rob a run, but when Asa Hall felt his calf tightening up a bit near the end, we had to send on a midfield player instead.



“Rob and Max have come into a group that’s top of the league, it won’t do them any harm to work with us a bit longer, and us with them, and their time to go into the team will come soon enough.”

After an inconclusive first half, United took the lead at Boreham Wood through captain Hall’s seventh goal of the season in the 51st minute.

Goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald – Lucas Covolan is out with an ankle knock – made one key save from Kabby Tshimanga before the Gulls confirmed their growing confidence with a serious of trademark passing moves to set up sub Billy Waters (82), Adam Randell (84) and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (88) – his sixth goal of the campaign.

NL North side Southport upset FC Halifax Town 2-1 at The Shay to earn a 5th Round (last-16) tie against Torquay at Haig Avenue on February 6.

“The first half was a bit of a battle against a strong Boreham Wood side,” said Johnson. “But once we got our game going, it’s hard to stop us. I was really pleased with everyone who played, including the subs who came on and did well.

“We’re getting to the later stages of the Trophy – we know it’s Southport next and I like playing teams who are not in the National League – and we are getting a squad that’s good enough and big enough to play in both competitions and see it through.”

As well as Waters, who scored his third goal for Torquay, midfielder Armani Little rose off the bench for a 25-minute stint in the second half, and came through well after recovering from hamstring trouble.

It was an upbeat way for United to take their eight-point lead into important league games against top-ten rivals Notts County (A) on Saturday and Sutton United (H) next Tuesday night.