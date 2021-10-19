New loan signing for United

Published: 5:30 AM October 19, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' young Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong has become Torquay United's second loan signing in the space of three days, although he will not be available for the Gulls' FA Cup replay at Havant & Waterlooville on Wednesday night.

League One Accrington Stanley do not want their 21-year-old defender Harry Perritt - he joined at the weekend - cup-tied, and neither do Championship side Rangers.

Dublin-born Armstrong, 18, whose current deal runs until January 3. was signed by QPR from Shamrock Rovers. He has also trained with the Eire Under-19 squad.

"He's a powerful lad - quick, strong and 18 going on 25," said United manager Gary Johnson.

"He played men's football with Shamrock Rovers, and then was spotted by Queen's Park Rangers.

"We feel he will be a great addition to our squad."

Both Perritt and Armstrong will be in contention for Saturday's league game at home to King's Lynn Town.