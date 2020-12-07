Based at Noss-on-Dart Marina for 23 years, the charity is a frequent sight on the lower part of the River Dart during the April to September season, but due to increasing costs will have to find another home during the winter.

Normally offering two sailing days per week for 40 sailors with a wide range of disabilities, DSG managed to provide some 14 disabled sailors with activities in their ‘landing craft’, Farries Flyer and Drascombe longboat Kanata during a very limited season and received emails from many of them saying what a difference it made to the quality of their lives, particularly after the first lockdown.

Unfortunately, for many reasons, use of the Hansa dinghies was impossible this year, but the fleet of 13 boats in total still require winter maintenance and money to pay for the essentials of fuel, insurance and mooring fees over the forthcoming year.

After a year which has seen a reduction in donations across the board in the sector and Covid-imposed restrictions which resulted in severely limited activities, the charity has been hit by the resignation of its fundraising couple due to increased professional workload resulting from the pandemic.

To sustain current operations and the probable need for rental and mooring fees, the charity needs an enthusiastic volunteer to take over sourcing donations from January.

They will receive support from the trustees and previous fundraisers and could attend relevant courses if the need arose.

More information can be found at www.dartsailability.org or anyone interested can email Neil Strevens, chairman@dartsailability.org