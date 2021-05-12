Latest twist in the National League race
- Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK
The ding-dong battle for the National League title continued on Tuesday night when Sutton United regained the leadership - but only just - from Torquay United, while Stockport County dropped points in third place.
While anxious Gulls fans looked on, Sutton pipped lowly Woking 3-2 in a frantic finish at Gander Green Lane - the Cards narrowed the deficit three minutes from time but could not quite force an equaliser.
Stockport were held to a 1-1 draw by Play-Off outsiders Dagenham & Redbridge at Edgeley Park, and that's where Torquay head next on Sunday (12.15pm) for a kick-off put back 24 hours for live BT Sport TV coverage.
All the leading sides have three games left, and Sutton now top the table with 78 points and a goal-difference of +32, from Torquay (77/+29), Stockport (72/+36) and Hartlepool Utd (70/+20).
Sutton travel to Maidenhead on Saturday, before meeting Hartlepool at home (May 22) and then Barnet away (May 29). After Stockport away, Torquay meet Barnet at home and Altrincham away.