Latest twist in the National League race

Published: 5:29 AM May 12, 2021

Danny Wright of Torquay United competes for possession with Robert Milsom of Sutton United amid the presence of Ben Goodliffe of Sutton United during the Vanarama National League match between Sutton United and Torquay United at Borough Sports Ground, Sutton, London on Tuesday 13th April 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

The ding-dong battle for the National League title continued on Tuesday night when Sutton United regained the leadership - but only just - from Torquay United, while Stockport County dropped points in third place.

While anxious Gulls fans looked on, Sutton pipped lowly Woking 3-2 in a frantic finish at Gander Green Lane - the Cards narrowed the deficit three minutes from time but could not quite force an equaliser.

Stockport were held to a 1-1 draw by Play-Off outsiders Dagenham & Redbridge at Edgeley Park, and that's where Torquay head next on Sunday (12.15pm) for a kick-off put back 24 hours for live BT Sport TV coverage.

All the leading sides have three games left, and Sutton now top the table with 78 points and a goal-difference of +32, from Torquay (77/+29), Stockport (72/+36) and Hartlepool Utd (70/+20).

Sutton travel to Maidenhead on Saturday, before meeting Hartlepool at home (May 22) and then Barnet away (May 29). After Stockport away, Torquay meet Barnet at home and Altrincham away.







