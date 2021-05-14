Torquay United doing the sums

Published: 7:19 AM May 14, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 10th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United supporters have been poring over every mathematical possibility as a nip-and-tuck National League title race heads for the finish-line, and with good reason.

The championship, and automatic promotion to the Football League, could yet force officials to reach for the rulebook.

With three games to go, only one point sees Sutton United (78) ahead of the Gulls (77), with the Ambers' goal-difference (+32) just three better than Torquay (+29).

Stockport County, who take on United at home in front of BT Sport cameras on Sunday (12.15pm), are third on 72pts (+36) with Hartlepool fourth on 70 (+20).

To clear up any doubts, here are the options in the event of a 'tie':

* If two clubs finish level on points, it will be decided first on Goal-Difference.

* If Goal Difference is the same, the title will go to the team with most Goals Scored - Sutton currently have 66, Torquay 64, Stockport 65 and Hartlepool 59.

* If it's still level on Goals Scored, the issue would go to Head-To-Head records.

The Gulls have taken FOUR points from Sutton, THREE going into Sunday's match from Stockport and THREE from two games against Hartlepool.

The remaining fixtures are: Sutton - Maidenhead A, Hartlepool H, Barnet A; Torquay - Stockport A, Barnet H, Altrincham A; Stockport - Torquay H, Woking H, Yeovil A; Hartlepool - Aldershot A, Sutton A, Weymouth H.

Keep those calculators handy..!