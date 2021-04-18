National League round-up
- Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK
Torquay United's main title rivals, Sutton United and Hartlepool United, both enjoyed emphatic victories, but the rest of the promotion chasers all lost ground on a day of surprises in the National League.
The Gulls did not play this weekend - they next travel to Woking on Tuesday night - so they had to watch as leaders Hartlepool thumped Wealdstone away 7-2.
The Teessiders are now unbeaten in 15 games, but they have played several more games than everyone else.
Second-placed Sutton, whose 14-match unbeaten run was ended by Torquay (1-0) in midweek, bounced back with a 4-0 win at Altrincham.
But big-spending Stockport County were held 2-2 at home by Maidenhead United, Chesterfield lost 2-1 at home to Bromley and Notts County were beaten 1-0 at Meadow Lane by Eastleigh.
Wrexham, who won 4-0 at Woking, and FC Halifax Town, who beat King's Lynn 4-2, moved above Chesterfield and Notts into fifth and sixth places.
Hartlepool now lead (P36/Pts67), from Sutton (33/66), with Torquay third (33/63).
Most Read
- 1 Weekend watch for Torquay United
- 2 Emotional day that revealed close-knit family behind monarchy
- 3 Ryan Law returns to Argyle
- 4 Dramatic bovine rescue from Torbay waters
- 5 Prince Philip's final resting place will be in tiny chapel
- 6 National League round-up
- 7 Jim Parker: Dave on the warpath again as 'majority lose out to minority' in anti-social battle
- 8 Plans unveiled to demolish Torquay Debenhams store
- 9 Privileged to see jockey Dickie Johnson at Newton Abbot since start of career
- 10 Spacious and flexible accommodation has been improved, updated, and extended
Stockport are fourth (34/59), ahead of Wrexham (34/53), Halifax (33/53), Chesterfield (32/52) and Notts (32/52).