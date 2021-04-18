National League round-up

Published: 7:09 AM April 18, 2021

Albi Skendi of Yeovil Town battles for the ball with Femi Ilesanmi of Boreham Wood during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Boreham Wood at Huish Park on 17 April, 2021 in Yeovil, England (Photo by Tom Sandberg/PPAUK) - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Torquay United's main title rivals, Sutton United and Hartlepool United, both enjoyed emphatic victories, but the rest of the promotion chasers all lost ground on a day of surprises in the National League.

The Gulls did not play this weekend - they next travel to Woking on Tuesday night - so they had to watch as leaders Hartlepool thumped Wealdstone away 7-2.

The Teessiders are now unbeaten in 15 games, but they have played several more games than everyone else.

Second-placed Sutton, whose 14-match unbeaten run was ended by Torquay (1-0) in midweek, bounced back with a 4-0 win at Altrincham.

But big-spending Stockport County were held 2-2 at home by Maidenhead United, Chesterfield lost 2-1 at home to Bromley and Notts County were beaten 1-0 at Meadow Lane by Eastleigh.

Wrexham, who won 4-0 at Woking, and FC Halifax Town, who beat King's Lynn 4-2, moved above Chesterfield and Notts into fifth and sixth places.

Hartlepool now lead (P36/Pts67), from Sutton (33/66), with Torquay third (33/63).

Stockport are fourth (34/59), ahead of Wrexham (34/53), Halifax (33/53), Chesterfield (32/52) and Notts (32/52).