The fact that there has been motorsport at all in the South West in 2020 has been made possible thanks to the incredible efforts of a large number of people behind the scenes – the venues, motor clubs, marshals, and other support teams – and of course the competitors themselves.

It has also been the year in which Torbay Motor Club has celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Torbay MC member Shaun Tuckey has another reason for celebrating – he has just won the prestigious Association of South West Motor Clubs (ASWMC) 2020 Hillclimb Championship driving his modified Ford Ka.

Shaun from Teignmouth, a motor engineer by profession, has put both his engineering and driving skills to good use.

Because of the restrictions, all six rounds were held at Wiscombe Park near Honiton. Normally, rounds would be held at various venues across the South West. Wiscombe is considered one of the best and most challenging hillclimb venues in the UK and annually hosts rounds of the National Hillclimb Championship.

All events have been held behind closed doors, and therefore, spectators were not allowed. However, the on-track action was fast and furious and the six rounds were squeezed into a hectic six-week period. The championship was very close - the top ten were separated by just 11.34 points.

Torbay Motor Club promotes a wide variety of motorsport including hill climbs, sprints, autocross, trials and rallies.

If you are interested in following in Shaun’s tyre marks, visit the website www.torbaymotorclub.co.uk for more information. RESULTS 1 Shaun Tuckey Ford Ka Torbay MC C2 104.84

2 John Simpson Ford Escort Mk2 Plymouth MC D3 102.09

3 Rod Eyles Alfa Romeo 4C Taunton MC A3 101.07

4 Jon Langmead Lotus Elise 135R Torbay MC A2 100.98

5 Martin Stubbington VW Golf GTi Mk1 Woolbridge MC C3 100.79

6 Anthony Wright VW Golf GTi Mk1 Burnham on Sea MC A2 100.56

7 Julian Rinaldi Fiat Panda Woolbridge MC A1 99.79

8 Ben Bonfield Jedi Mk4 GSXR Plymouth MC E1 99.18

9 Matt Vann Audi TT Mk1 Burnham on Sea MC A3 98.62

10 Trevor Parsons Lotus 7 Beaulieu Special Torbay MC B2 93.50