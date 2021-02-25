More success for local racing trainer
- Credit: Chris Honour
New South Devon trainer Chris Honour continued an impressive start to his career when Grumpy Charley completed a hat-trick of victories in the £6,000 Pertemps Industrial Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow today (Thurs).
It was the fourth win in 2021 for Honour, who took out a licence in October and has only ten horses in training at his yard near Ashburton.
The result books six-year-old Grumpy Charley a trip to next month's Cheltenham Festival as well as the BHA Challenger Series Final at Haydock Park in April.
The grey gelding, starting at odds of 5/4, carried top weight at Chepstow under regular jockey Bryan Carver, and gave odds-on Eamon An Cnoic, trained by Somerset's David Pipe, a stone.
Grumpy Charley caught the favourite just before the last hurdle and pulled clear on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
The pair were 18 lengths clear of their remaining rivals.
Read more about Honour in the Torbay Weekly (Feb 25) or online at www.torbayweekly.co.uk
