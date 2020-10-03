It all starts on Thursday with the miracle of Underhill and the Gulls saving themselves from relegation out of the Football League in the ultimate do-or-die clash with Barnet.

Incredibly, Friday’s edition somehow matches the Underhill drama, as we travel back to an extraordinary game at Wembley that went all the way to the lottery of penalties.

United won promotion in sensational circumstances and with a spot-kick from the unlikeliest hero.

We begin the weekend by reflecting on 18 rollercoaster months under the management of Martin Ling, who created an outstanding team that reached the play-offs.

Sadly, the following year took us to the other end of the spectrum, as Ling was cruelly struck down by illness and the Gulls only just managed to escape relegation out of the league.

Our final chapter for this week made the record books for all the wrong reasons. The second tenure of Leroy Rosenior will surely never be beaten in the race for shortest managerial reign.

Leroy, the promotion legend from just a few years earlier, amassed just ten minutes in his second term as boss, as Boardroom wrangling left the Yellow Army red-faced at the antics of their club.

