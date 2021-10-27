Midweek shocks in the National League
- Credit: Mat Mingo/PPAUK
The National League has a reputation for unpredictability, but it surpassed itself with a series of unexpected upsets this midweek.
The Gulls did not play on Tuesday, but their former midfielder Matt Buse topped the bill with a shock winner (1-0) for lowly Wealdstone over leaders Grimsby Town on a remarkable night, even by NL standards.
Buse's 29th minute goal at Grosvenor Vale - he had been released at Plainmoor in the summer - inflicted only Grimsby's second defeat of the season for a team which had recently lost 5-0 at Torquay.
But the shocks didn't stop there.
Big-spending trio Stockport County, Wrexham and Notts County were all heavily tipped to win.
But the Hatters, down to ten men, lost 2-1 at home to struggling Barnet, Wrexham also had a player sent off in a 3-2 defeat at Maidenhead and Notts, despite a goal from ex-Torquay defender Kyle Cameron, were pegged back (1-1) by Michael Cheek's 80th minute equaliser for Bromley at Meadow Lane.
At least Chesterfield stuck to the form book, when they moved to within a point of Grimsby with a 1-0 home win over Eastleigh.
Big-money signing Kabby Tshimanga scored his eleventh goal in 13 games.
Former Torquay loanee Scott Boden hit the winner as Boreham Wood (3rd) won 1-0 at King's Lynn.
FC Halifax Town moved into fourth place after beating Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 at The Shay and in-form Solihull Moors (5th) came from behind to win 2-1 away to Altrincham.
It all leaves Torquay still in 14th place, ahead of their trip to Wrexham this Saturday, but another surprise result in front of an all-ticket crowd at the Racecourse Ground could see the Gulls move into the top half of the table.
This weekend's match-of-the-day looks to be Grimsby-v- Notts (8th) at Blundell Park, but it would be a brave man to predict any results in a division where money is seldom any guarantee of success.