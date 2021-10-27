News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Midweek shocks in the National League

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:05 PM October 27, 2021   
Joe Quigley of Yeovil Town on the break during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Wok

Joe Quigley of Yeovil Town on the break during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Woking at Huish Park on 26 Oct, 2021 in Yeovil, England (Photo by Mat Mingo/PPAUK) - Credit: Mat Mingo/PPAUK

The National League has a reputation for unpredictability, but it surpassed itself with a series of unexpected upsets this midweek. 

The Gulls did not play on Tuesday, but their former midfielder Matt Buse topped the bill with a shock winner (1-0) for lowly Wealdstone over leaders Grimsby Town on a remarkable night, even by NL standards. 

Buse's 29th minute goal at Grosvenor Vale - he had been released at Plainmoor in the summer - inflicted only Grimsby's second defeat of the season for a team which had recently lost 5-0 at Torquay. 

But the shocks didn't stop there. 

Big-spending trio Stockport County, Wrexham and Notts County were all heavily tipped to win. 

But the Hatters, down to ten men, lost 2-1 at home to struggling Barnet, Wrexham also had a player sent off in a 3-2 defeat at Maidenhead and Notts, despite a goal from ex-Torquay defender Kyle Cameron, were pegged back (1-1) by Michael Cheek's 80th minute equaliser for Bromley at Meadow Lane. 

At least Chesterfield stuck to the form book, when they moved to within a point of Grimsby with a 1-0 home win over Eastleigh. 

Big-money signing Kabby Tshimanga scored his eleventh goal in 13 games. 

Former Torquay loanee Scott Boden hit the winner as Boreham Wood (3rd) won 1-0 at King's Lynn. 

FC Halifax Town moved into fourth place after beating Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 at The Shay and in-form Solihull Moors (5th) came from behind to win 2-1 away to Altrincham. 

It all leaves Torquay still in 14th place, ahead of their trip to Wrexham this Saturday, but another surprise result in front of an all-ticket crowd at the Racecourse Ground could see the Gulls move into the top half of the table. 

This weekend's match-of-the-day looks to be Grimsby-v- Notts (8th) at Blundell Park, but it would be a brave man to predict any results in a division where money is seldom any guarantee of success. 

