Mid-Devon Cycling Club enjoy success in the Torbay Grand Prix

Published: 8:05 AM June 10, 2021

Georgie Savva on his way to winning Torbay Grand Prix - Credit: MD Cycling Club

Mid-Devon Cycling Club promoted their annual Colin Lewis Grand Prix at the Torbay Velopark, supplying four winners from fields drawn from all over the South-West.

Henry Howells, Anna Lane and Lauren Fox all came out on top in junior age-groups, while Georgie Savva won the Senior 4th Category race.

Promising prospect Harry Jukes continued his impressive season with a third place at the National Time Trial Circuit Championships in Northamptonshire.

Jukes was up against many of the best Junior riders in the country, but he completed the 32.5 miles in one hour 15mins 6secs, an average speed of 25.6mph.

A busy period for the sport in South Devon has continued with circuit, road and off-road events.

James Allen (U10), Matthew Holmes (U12) and Anna Lane (U14) all won their groups at the South-West Mountainbike Championships at Ashcombe near Teignmouth.

Lane also finished third at the National MTB Championships First Round at Fowey, Cornwall, with sister Molly (8th) and Grace Ward (10th) also in the Girls' Under-14 top-ten.

There were spirited rides by juniors James Pearcey, Callum Start and Reuben Heal in the Return-To-Racing Brentor Road Race over west Dartmoor, won by France-based rider George Bazley.

And behind winning pro duo of Steve Lampier (Saint Piran) and Freddie Scheske (Ribble Weldite Pro Racing), MDCC's Lee Sanderson and Tim Heal finished sixth and eighth in the City Cycle Couriers' 10-mile TT on the A38 at Buckfastleigh.

Lampier (18.51) pipped Scheske by nine seconds, with Sanderson clocking 21.03, Heal 21.20 and Adam Holmes 23.44.

Other results: Colin Lewis GP - U16 Henry Howells 1st; U14 Anna Lane 1, Molly Lane 2; U12 Bayley Woodger 2, Jacob Start 3; U10 Girls Lauren Fox 1, Edie Baxter 3; U10 Boys James Allen 3; U8 Girls Charlotte Ward 2, Boys Ted Baxter 2; 4thCat Georgie Savva 1, James Pearcey 3, Rob Harrison 4; Masters 3/4thCat Jason Kettle 2; Brentor Road Race - James Pearcey 13, Callum Start 14, Reuben Heal 18.

SW MTB Champs - U12 Bayley Woodger 4th, U14 Grace Ward 2, Molly Lane 3.