Men's Captains Day at Sidmouth Bowls Club

Published: 12:00 AM September 4, 2021 Updated: 5:54 AM September 4, 2021

Captain David's "White Stars" and Vice Captain Mick's "Blue Moons" were pitched against each other in a very unusual match, with spectators and passers-by rather surprised to see our normally somber bowlers dressed in outrageous attire.

After such a challenging 18 months, Captain David thought it would be a good idea to have a bit of much-needed fun at the end of this season. The theme for the day was outrageous hats and shorts / trousers, and some certainly went to town, with leopard skin trousers, disco flares and gaudy shorts. One came dressed as a Morris dancer, another as an Elf and yet another as Andy Pandy.

The "White Stars" won the day for the Captain by three rinks to one. Their best team was Chas Coates, Stewart Thomson and skip John Mason, who won 23 -7. The best and only winning team for the "Blues" was Chris Leedham, Ted Button and Vice Captain Mick, or was it Elfy Cox? 13-11.

Most outrageous trousers was won by our Club Chairman John Mason with his Morris dancer outfit. The most outrageous hat was won by Chas Coates with his homemade "Gone Fishing" headgear.

This time, it was the ladies’ turn in the kitchen and bar. The men tucked into pasty and beans, homemade cakes, and not a lettuce leaf in sight. What's the betting a few of them suffered from indigestion later?

The kitchen ladies were Anita, Zena and Sue, and the "barmaids" Karen and Susie. It was a good fun enjoyable day and also good to see some non-playing guests invited.

To finish the week , our friends from Bovey Tracey arrived to play . It was a beautiful sunny afternoon but at the halfway stage Sidmouth were losing overall by 40 shots to 25. However after a cup of tea and a bun we pulled our socks up but unfortunately still lost by 62- 68. Our best team was that of Phil Meadows, Anita Mason and Captain David Timms , who won 21 -11.

