No celebration time for Gulls

Published: 7:18 AM December 27, 2020

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United looks on during the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th Dec 2020 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

“I wish we had a week to enjoy it,” said beaming Torquay United manager Gary Johnson after the Gulls had routed Westcountry rivals Yeovil Town 6-1 at Plainmoor.

United have to travel to Weymouth on Monday, and Johnson added: “We’ll allow ourselves 24 hours to celebrate this result, but then it’s back to business.”

Torquay opened up a nine-point gap at the top of the National League, and improved their goal difference to +21 with a Boxing Day performance to remember.

“Our goal difference is an extra point,” said Johnson, “and it was lovely to get those six goals.

“Yeovil have drawn against some good teams, they came off a 2-1 win at Bromley and they were up for it. That wasn’t an easy game.

“But we were strong and brave, and it was a really good all-round performance. “There were so many good individual performances right through the side.“

Yeovil had won the same fixture 6-2 last season, and Johnson said: “For the lads who played last year, that’s taken away the bad memories of last year – at least until we go there on New Year’s Day.”

Johnson confirmed that both Armani Little, who scored United’s first goal, and Danny Wright, who hit his eight of the season, picked up hamstring injuries.

Wright’s may be the worst of the two, and Johnson hinted at a possible dip into the transfer market if necessary.