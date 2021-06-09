Mark Ellis eyeing promotion

Published: 3:54 PM June 9, 2021

Josh Umerah of Torquay United challenges for the aerial ball with Mark Ellis of Notts County during the National League match between Torquay United and Notts County at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 24h April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Former Torquay United defender Mark Ellis says he'll do everything in his power to help Notts County beat his old club in Saturday's National League Play-Off Semi-Final at Plainmoor - but if the Gulls win, he hopes they go on to clinch promotion.

Centre-back Ellis, 32, played 136 games for Torquay (2007-2012) before moving on to Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers.

He has been a major factor for County since he signed on loan from Tranmere in March.

His six goals include one against the Gulls in a 2-2 league draw at Plainmoor in April and a 90th minute winner in last weekend's 3-2 Elimination Round win over Chesterfield.

"Torquay was the club that gave me my chance and it will always have a big place in my heart," said Kingsbridge-born Ellis.

"But I came to Notts to help them win promotion, and that's the only thing on my mind at the moment.

"I think the fans at Torquay know what I've always been about, and I'll be giving everything for Notts to win.

"But if Torquay beat us, I hope they go on and win promotion.

"In fact, I'd try and get a ticket for the final if they get there."