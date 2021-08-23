News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Former England captain Marcus Trescothick to join Riviera Cricket Summer Camp

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:18 PM August 23, 2021   
Marcus Trescothick of Somerset CCC in his Specsavers County Championship Kit during the Somerset CC

Marcus Trescothick will be at Riviera Cricket Summer Camp , Barton Cricket Club, on Wednesday, August 25. - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Former Somerset and England captain Marcus Trescothick will be lending his experience and expertise to the Riviera Cricket Summer Camp at Barton Cricket Club, Torquay, on Wednesday.

Trescothick played in 76 Test matches and 123 one-day internationals, and scored more than 12,000 runs.

The Riviera camps have proved popular during the summer holidays, and a few places are still available for this week's final day of coaching.

It runs from 9am-3pm on Wednesday, august 25, at Cricketfield Road, is open to five to 15 year olds of all abilities and costs £15 for the day.

For more information, email bookingsrivieracricket@gmail.com

Cricket
Torquay News
Torbay News

