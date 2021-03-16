Massive night for Torquay United

Published: 10:09 AM March 16, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United

Manager Gary Johnson says that the next month, before Torquay United play new National League leaders Sutton United away on April 13, could be decisive for their promotion hopes.

Talking before the Gulls, who are five points behind Sutton in third place, meet Maidenhead United at York Road on Tuesday (7.45pm), Johnson stressed: "The next match is the most important one - it always is.

"But I like to set other targets for the players, and we're trying to create the Sutton game as a focus.

"To make that happen, we must keep ourselves close, or even ahead of them, by the time we go there.

"Sutton have got some tough games, but we've also got an important period coming up."

Sutton travel to Chesterfield on Tuesday, before meeting promotion-chasing Stockport County at the weekend - their only home game in an eight-match spell dominated by away fixtures.

Torquay have Maidenhead, King's Lynn (H), Solihull Moors (H), Dagenham & Redbridge (A), Woking (H), Wrexham (A) and Weymouth (H) on the agenda before they make that trip to Sutton next month.

Maidenhead have just halted a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Chesterfield at York Road, both goals scored by ex-Gulls - Nathan Blissett and Dan Sparkes.

United drew 0-0 at Boreham Wood, where skipper Asa Hall had a penalty saved and Wood hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

Torquay are still without several senior players, and winger Ben Whitfield was also taken off at Meadow Park after appearing to jar his right knee.

But he was withdrawn in the second half after being injured in the first, and he is travelling to Maidenhead.

Also due to be on the team coach for the first time is new loan signing Ryan Law (Plymouth Argyle), who has been brought in to strengthen United's options at left-back.

Johnson added: "At Boreham Wood, we had some good play up to the penalty area, but we didn't turn our dangerous attacks into goals.

"That's something we need to improve on.

"We're still in a difficult spell with injuries, but we must keep a level head and steer our way around the little 'icebergs' which are in front of us at the moment."

As well as Chesterfield-v-Sutton, other key Tuesday matches include King's Lynn-v-Hartlepool, Stockport-v-Barnet, Wrexham-v-Eastleigh and Boreham Wood-v-Notts Co.