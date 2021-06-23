News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Lucas joins Port Vale

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 2:02 PM June 23, 2021   
Lucas Covolan, Goalkeeper of Torquay United during the National League Play-off Final Match between

Lucas Covolan, Goalkeeper of Torquay United during the National League Play-off Final Match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate, Bristol on the 20 June. PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Lucas Covolan, the hero of Torquay United's agonising Play-Off Final Shoot-Out loss to Hartlepool United, has left Plainmoor to join League Two Port Vale.

The 30-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, who headed a dramatic 95th minute equaliser and then saved two penalties at the weekend, has moved up from the National League to the EFL on a two-year deal.

United wanted to keep him, but his contract was up and he leaves as a free agent.

The former Brazil Under-21 international joined United from Worthing two years ago.

He had tried his luck on this side of the Atlantic first in Spain and then in the UK with Whitehawk before joining Worthing in 2017.

Covolan, 6ft 4in tall, shared goalkeeping duties with Shaun MacDonald for more than a year at United, but eventually established himself as the No.1.

He made 55 appearances and scored that one dramatic goal at Ashton Gate.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lucas joins Port Vale
  2. 2 Main frame of new Torquay hotel will rise out of the ground this month
  3. 3 Torquay company gets Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis
  1. 4 Tributes to our Mike - a true Torquinian and family man
  2. 5 Gulls inconsolable after defeat
  3. 6 Typical mistakes you should avoid when selling your home
  4. 7 'Passionate and privileged' - that's Hospice at Home team member Donna
  5. 8 Local rescues are your first port of call for kittens
  6. 9 Hartlepool United 1 Torquay United 1 (Hartlepool win 5-4 on penalties after extra-time)
  7. 10 Striker Scott not playing in play-off final - for a very good reason
Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Goal celebrations for Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League Semi Final Play Off ma

Torquay United

Torquay United penalty order...just in case

Tim Herbert

person
Josh Umerah of Torquay United challenges for the aerial ball with Lewis Cass of Hartlepool United du

Torquay United

So much at stake for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Plainmoor during the National League Semi Final Play Off match between Torquay United and Notts Coun

Torquay United

Amazing response from the Yellow Army

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Joe Lewis of Torquay United challenges for the aerial ball with Kyle Wootton of Notts County during

Torquay United

'Stop the Strikers' crucial for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon