Lucas joins Port Vale
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Lucas Covolan, the hero of Torquay United's agonising Play-Off Final Shoot-Out loss to Hartlepool United, has left Plainmoor to join League Two Port Vale.
The 30-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, who headed a dramatic 95th minute equaliser and then saved two penalties at the weekend, has moved up from the National League to the EFL on a two-year deal.
United wanted to keep him, but his contract was up and he leaves as a free agent.
The former Brazil Under-21 international joined United from Worthing two years ago.
He had tried his luck on this side of the Atlantic first in Spain and then in the UK with Whitehawk before joining Worthing in 2017.
Covolan, 6ft 4in tall, shared goalkeeping duties with Shaun MacDonald for more than a year at United, but eventually established himself as the No.1.
He made 55 appearances and scored that one dramatic goal at Ashton Gate.
