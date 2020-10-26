David Vinall, the Devon LTA chairman, also accompanied Mr and Mrs Rawlinson and it was an opportunity for Torquay to show off the club’s facilities.

David also had the opportunity to get on court and teamed up with his wife to take on Devon club players Alistair Forbes and Annie Ley.

On hand were Steve Maslen, the club’s tennis manager, and Andrew Pelling, club chairman, who were able to discuss some of the club’s history and well as vision for the future.

David was very impressed with the club’s facilities and all aspects of the clubs coaching, welcoming members, staff and development ideas.